Phoenix, AZ
6033 South 13th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6033 South 13th Avenue

6033 S 13th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6033 S 13th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Work in progress! Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1-story home in the Vintage Amended community! This home features a 2-car garage and is MOVE-IN READY! Bright front room at entry leads into kitchen and living area. Kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and kitchen island with breakfast bar. Open living area with large sliding door access to covered patio and enclosed backyard! Master is located right off living area with full bath and walk in closet. Three other bedrooms and additional full bathroom located off hallway. Nice tile and wood look flooring with plush custom carpet in all bedrooms and 2-tone paint throughout. This house is definitely a must see!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,781.25, Available 2/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6033 South 13th Avenue have any available units?
6033 South 13th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6033 South 13th Avenue have?
Some of 6033 South 13th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6033 South 13th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6033 South 13th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6033 South 13th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6033 South 13th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6033 South 13th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6033 South 13th Avenue offers parking.
Does 6033 South 13th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6033 South 13th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6033 South 13th Avenue have a pool?
No, 6033 South 13th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6033 South 13th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6033 South 13th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6033 South 13th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6033 South 13th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
