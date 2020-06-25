6033 South 13th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Work in progress! Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1-story home in the Vintage Amended community! This home features a 2-car garage and is MOVE-IN READY! Bright front room at entry leads into kitchen and living area. Kitchen showcases stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and kitchen island with breakfast bar. Open living area with large sliding door access to covered patio and enclosed backyard! Master is located right off living area with full bath and walk in closet. Three other bedrooms and additional full bathroom located off hallway. Nice tile and wood look flooring with plush custom carpet in all bedrooms and 2-tone paint throughout. This house is definitely a must see!



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,781.25, Available 2/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.