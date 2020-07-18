5905 W ODEUM Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is the property you have been looking for. Near Loop 202, I-10, 15 min away from Downtown with the list going on and on. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage. Tile throughout the house meaning NO CARPET!! New interior 2 tone paint job. New kitchen counter-tops, light fixtures, Ceiling fans, and all the appliances. Included monthly will be front and back landscaping, pest control, and HVAC filter changes. NO WORK TRUCKS OR LABELS ON VEHICLES can be stored at the property. Must be able to park in the garage. NO PETS.