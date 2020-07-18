All apartments in Phoenix
5905 W ODEUM Lane
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:47 AM

5905 W ODEUM Lane

5905 West Odeum Lane · (623) 330-4281
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5905 West Odeum Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the property you have been looking for. Near Loop 202, I-10, 15 min away from Downtown with the list going on and on. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage. Tile throughout the house meaning NO CARPET!! New interior 2 tone paint job. New kitchen counter-tops, light fixtures, Ceiling fans, and all the appliances. Included monthly will be front and back landscaping, pest control, and HVAC filter changes. NO WORK TRUCKS OR LABELS ON VEHICLES can be stored at the property. Must be able to park in the garage. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 W ODEUM Lane have any available units?
5905 W ODEUM Lane has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5905 W ODEUM Lane have?
Some of 5905 W ODEUM Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 W ODEUM Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5905 W ODEUM Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 W ODEUM Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5905 W ODEUM Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5905 W ODEUM Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5905 W ODEUM Lane offers parking.
Does 5905 W ODEUM Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5905 W ODEUM Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 W ODEUM Lane have a pool?
No, 5905 W ODEUM Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5905 W ODEUM Lane have accessible units?
No, 5905 W ODEUM Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 W ODEUM Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 W ODEUM Lane has units with dishwashers.
