Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5624 East Evans Drive

5624 East Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5624 East Evans Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***OCCUPIED THROUGH JANUARY 15TH***

CHECK OUT THIS IMMACULATE 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 3 CAR GARAGE, 2372 SQUARE FOOT HOME W/ RESORT LIKE BACKYARD INCLUDING A SPARKILING POOL, LUSH VEGETATION IN FRONT AND BACK ORIGINAL OWNERS HAVE UPGRADED THIS HOME TO THE HILT NEW PAINT HUGE LOFT UPSTAIRS, CABINETS IN GARAGE. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED! LOW MAINTENANCE YARD & NO HOA'S. HURRY WON'T LAST AT THIS PRICE!!!

***Pool Service & Landscaping Included!***

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,875, Available 3/1/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 East Evans Drive have any available units?
5624 East Evans Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5624 East Evans Drive have?
Some of 5624 East Evans Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 East Evans Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5624 East Evans Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 East Evans Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5624 East Evans Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5624 East Evans Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5624 East Evans Drive offers parking.
Does 5624 East Evans Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 East Evans Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 East Evans Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5624 East Evans Drive has a pool.
Does 5624 East Evans Drive have accessible units?
No, 5624 East Evans Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 East Evans Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 East Evans Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

