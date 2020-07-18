All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 16 2019 at 10:01 PM

5525 South 27th Drive

5525 South 27th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5525 South 27th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6D3dxGzvV39

Welcome to this well maintained home. Perfect desert landscaping greets you at the front. Once you are inside there is tile throughout the main living areas, neutral paint, spacious family room/ kitchen area with vaulted ceiling, dark cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous accents throughout. The backyard is a perfect mix of artificial grass, rock and elevated seating and bbq areas. Check out this one as soon as you can!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 South 27th Drive have any available units?
5525 South 27th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 South 27th Drive have?
Some of 5525 South 27th Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 South 27th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5525 South 27th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 South 27th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 South 27th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5525 South 27th Drive offer parking?
No, 5525 South 27th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5525 South 27th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 South 27th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 South 27th Drive have a pool?
No, 5525 South 27th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5525 South 27th Drive have accessible units?
No, 5525 South 27th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 South 27th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 South 27th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
