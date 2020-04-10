All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

530 W TOPEKA Drive

530 West Topeka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

530 West Topeka Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
North Valley View

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning remodel in the heart of Northern Phoenix, near shopping, schools, parks, recreational areas, mass transit, and essential services. This gorgeous home features the following: Approx. 1500SF ~ 3BR/2BA ~ Designer Neutral Paint Throughout ~ Modern Split Floorplan with Great Room ~ Upgraded Tile Flooring ~ Granite Countertops ~ State of the Art Kitchen W/ Prep Island ~ Top-of-the-Line Kitchen Appliances ~ Easy Care/Low Maintenance Yard ~ Entertainment Sized Covered Patio ~ Plus Much More ~ Come take a tour today, you'll never want to leave!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 W TOPEKA Drive have any available units?
530 W TOPEKA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 W TOPEKA Drive have?
Some of 530 W TOPEKA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 W TOPEKA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
530 W TOPEKA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 W TOPEKA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 530 W TOPEKA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 530 W TOPEKA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 530 W TOPEKA Drive offers parking.
Does 530 W TOPEKA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 530 W TOPEKA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 W TOPEKA Drive have a pool?
No, 530 W TOPEKA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 530 W TOPEKA Drive have accessible units?
No, 530 W TOPEKA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 530 W TOPEKA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 W TOPEKA Drive has units with dishwashers.
