530 W TOPEKA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning remodel in the heart of Northern Phoenix, near shopping, schools, parks, recreational areas, mass transit, and essential services. This gorgeous home features the following: Approx. 1500SF ~ 3BR/2BA ~ Designer Neutral Paint Throughout ~ Modern Split Floorplan with Great Room ~ Upgraded Tile Flooring ~ Granite Countertops ~ State of the Art Kitchen W/ Prep Island ~ Top-of-the-Line Kitchen Appliances ~ Easy Care/Low Maintenance Yard ~ Entertainment Sized Covered Patio ~ Plus Much More ~ Come take a tour today, you'll never want to leave!