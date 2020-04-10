530 W TOPEKA Drive

Amenities
Stunning remodel in the heart of Northern Phoenix, near shopping, schools, parks, recreational areas, mass transit, and essential services. This gorgeous home features the following: Approx. 1500SF ~ 3BR/2BA ~ Designer Neutral Paint Throughout ~ Modern Split Floorplan with Great Room ~ Upgraded Tile Flooring ~ Granite Countertops ~ State of the Art Kitchen W/ Prep Island ~ Top-of-the-Line Kitchen Appliances ~ Easy Care/Low Maintenance Yard ~ Entertainment Sized Covered Patio ~ Plus Much More ~ Come take a tour today, you'll never want to leave!