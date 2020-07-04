All apartments in Phoenix
5254 W Glass Ln
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

5254 W Glass Ln

5254 West Glass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5254 West Glass Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Crossing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
5254 W GLASS LN - 4BR 2.5BA 51st Ave/Southern - BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED CORNER LOT HOME! NICE FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF SPACE FOR YOU FAMILY - HUGE LOFT! CALL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE! - Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Beautiful corner lot across from the Park! Awesome floor plan with good flow and easy to decorate. Four bedrooms with master downstairs. Great space to entertain while the family room is right off the kitchen. Upstairs features a huge loft, great for game room, office area, etc. Energy efficient Pulte Home. Move-In NOW!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE5683529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5254 W Glass Ln have any available units?
5254 W Glass Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5254 W Glass Ln have?
Some of 5254 W Glass Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5254 W Glass Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5254 W Glass Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5254 W Glass Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5254 W Glass Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5254 W Glass Ln offer parking?
No, 5254 W Glass Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5254 W Glass Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5254 W Glass Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5254 W Glass Ln have a pool?
No, 5254 W Glass Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5254 W Glass Ln have accessible units?
No, 5254 W Glass Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5254 W Glass Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5254 W Glass Ln has units with dishwashers.

