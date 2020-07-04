Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room

5254 W GLASS LN - 4BR 2.5BA 51st Ave/Southern - BEAUTIFUL UPGRADED CORNER LOT HOME! NICE FLOOR PLAN WITH LOTS OF SPACE FOR YOU FAMILY - HUGE LOFT! CALL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE! - Ready for Immediate Occupancy! Beautiful corner lot across from the Park! Awesome floor plan with good flow and easy to decorate. Four bedrooms with master downstairs. Great space to entertain while the family room is right off the kitchen. Upstairs features a huge loft, great for game room, office area, etc. Energy efficient Pulte Home. Move-In NOW!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



(RLNE5683529)