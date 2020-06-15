525 West Mountain Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room pool pool table bbq/grill

VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM-



Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Ahwatukee with Sparkling Pool!! This 4 bed/3 bath comfortably sleeps 10 with lots of additional living and playing space! Home features beautiful open kitchen space with tiled counter tops and stainless steel appliances adjacent to living room and dining areas for great entertaining and gathering, along with game room equipped with pool table and dart board. Rear yard has sparkling pool, tranquil water fall feature, built in BBQ Grill and awesome mountain views for your relaxing enjoyment!! Spectacular golfing, hiking and local entertainment are abundant! Fully Furnished Beautiful Vacation Rental Home. This is the perfect spot to spend your warm and sunny vacation.



Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle for rates and availability 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014

