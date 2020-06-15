All apartments in Phoenix
525 West Mountain Vista Drive

525 West Mountain Vista Drive · (480) 351-3855
Location

525 West Mountain Vista Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
pool table
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM-

Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Ahwatukee with Sparkling Pool!! This 4 bed/3 bath comfortably sleeps 10 with lots of additional living and playing space! Home features beautiful open kitchen space with tiled counter tops and stainless steel appliances adjacent to living room and dining areas for great entertaining and gathering, along with game room equipped with pool table and dart board. Rear yard has sparkling pool, tranquil water fall feature, built in BBQ Grill and awesome mountain views for your relaxing enjoyment!! Spectacular golfing, hiking and local entertainment are abundant! Fully Furnished Beautiful Vacation Rental Home. This is the perfect spot to spend your warm and sunny vacation.

Please call Real Property Management Pinnacle for rates and availability 480-351-8888 or 602-775-5014
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 West Mountain Vista Drive have any available units?
525 West Mountain Vista Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 West Mountain Vista Drive have?
Some of 525 West Mountain Vista Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 West Mountain Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
525 West Mountain Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 West Mountain Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 West Mountain Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 525 West Mountain Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 525 West Mountain Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 525 West Mountain Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 West Mountain Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 West Mountain Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 525 West Mountain Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 525 West Mountain Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 525 West Mountain Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 525 West Mountain Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 West Mountain Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
