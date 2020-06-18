All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 525 E WILLETTA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
525 E WILLETTA Street
Last updated June 10 2019 at 2:05 PM

525 E WILLETTA Street

525 E Willetta St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
East Evergreen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

525 E Willetta St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
East Evergreen

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully furnished modern three-story luxury townhouse just off 7th Street and the I-10 Freeway at the doorstep of the Phoenix downtown arts district. Home has adaptable live/work floor plan with studio/office/guest room on ground floor adjacent to brand new half bath, attached garage and spacious private patio/back yard. The 2nd floor living area includes bright kitchen that features high-end stainless appliances (including Sub Zero Fridge), stainless backsplash, custom cabinetry, CeasarStone countertops, stainless steel wall shelving, wood block eating surface and stylish hanging pendant light fixtures. The 2nd floor is also where you'll find a spacious guest bathroom and a bedroom with two full size sleeper sofas. The 3rd floor is split with the master bedroom on one side and a living area/bedroom on the other side with a master bath in between. The master is equipped with a king size sleep number bed and walk-in closet. Other amenities that can be enjoyed throughout the home for tenants include a Nest Environmental Control/Doorbell/Camera System as well as water filter and softener. Also, there's plenty of parking for guests on the side of the buildings and on the street. This wonderful home takes full advantage of the downtown urban lifestyle putting you walking distance to the Phoenix Art Museum, Phoenix Library, ASU & UofA downtown campuses and many other points of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 E WILLETTA Street have any available units?
525 E WILLETTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 E WILLETTA Street have?
Some of 525 E WILLETTA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 E WILLETTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 E WILLETTA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E WILLETTA Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 E WILLETTA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 525 E WILLETTA Street offer parking?
Yes, 525 E WILLETTA Street offers parking.
Does 525 E WILLETTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 E WILLETTA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E WILLETTA Street have a pool?
No, 525 E WILLETTA Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 E WILLETTA Street have accessible units?
No, 525 E WILLETTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E WILLETTA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 E WILLETTA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Aspire Pinnacle Peak
24250 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College