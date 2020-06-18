525 E WILLETTA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully furnished modern three-story luxury townhouse just off 7th Street and the I-10 Freeway at the doorstep of the Phoenix downtown arts district. Home has adaptable live/work floor plan with studio/office/guest room on ground floor adjacent to brand new half bath, attached garage and spacious private patio/back yard. The 2nd floor living area includes bright kitchen that features high-end stainless appliances (including Sub Zero Fridge), stainless backsplash, custom cabinetry, CeasarStone countertops, stainless steel wall shelving, wood block eating surface and stylish hanging pendant light fixtures. The 2nd floor is also where you'll find a spacious guest bathroom and a bedroom with two full size sleeper sofas. The 3rd floor is split with the master bedroom on one side and a living area/bedroom on the other side with a master bath in between. The master is equipped with a king size sleep number bed and walk-in closet. Other amenities that can be enjoyed throughout the home for tenants include a Nest Environmental Control/Doorbell/Camera System as well as water filter and softener. Also, there's plenty of parking for guests on the side of the buildings and on the street. This wonderful home takes full advantage of the downtown urban lifestyle putting you walking distance to the Phoenix Art Museum, Phoenix Library, ASU & UofA downtown campuses and many other points of interest.