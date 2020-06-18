525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WONDERFUL 3/2.5 RENTAL HOME - NEW LISTING - Great 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home. Enter into a large living room and kitchen, all tiled with 18 tile and includes all kitchen appliances. Kitchen opens to a covered patio and very large and private backyard. All bedrooms are carpeted and large in size. Almost 1600 square feet. built in 2003.



Rent: $1,250/mo+tax

Security Deposit: $1,250.00

Application Fee: $50/adult

Administration Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $250 (per Lessor Approval)



Call or Text for a showing today!!!



JOANNA JANGER

480-794-1420

IRENT4YOU, Inc.



(RLNE5612667)