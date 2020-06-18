525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD

Amenities
WONDERFUL 3/2.5 RENTAL HOME - NEW LISTING - Great 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home. Enter into a large living room and kitchen, all tiled with 18 tile and includes all kitchen appliances. Kitchen opens to a covered patio and very large and private backyard. All bedrooms are carpeted and large in size. Almost 1600 square feet. built in 2003.
Rent: $1,250/mo+tax
Security Deposit: $1,250.00
Application Fee: $50/adult
Administration Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $250 (per Lessor Approval)
Call or Text for a showing today!!!
JOANNA JANGER
480-794-1420
IRENT4YOU, Inc.
(RLNE5612667)