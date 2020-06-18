All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD

525 East Mountain View Road · No Longer Available
Location

525 East Mountain View Road, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WONDERFUL 3/2.5 RENTAL HOME - NEW LISTING - Great 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story home. Enter into a large living room and kitchen, all tiled with 18 tile and includes all kitchen appliances. Kitchen opens to a covered patio and very large and private backyard. All bedrooms are carpeted and large in size. Almost 1600 square feet. built in 2003.

Rent: $1,250/mo+tax
Security Deposit: $1,250.00
Application Fee: $50/adult
Administration Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $250 (per Lessor Approval)

Call or Text for a showing today!!!

JOANNA JANGER
480-794-1420
IRENT4YOU, Inc.

(RLNE5612667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD have any available units?
525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD currently offering any rent specials?
525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD is pet friendly.
Does 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD offer parking?
No, 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD does not offer parking.
Does 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD have a pool?
No, 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD does not have a pool.
Does 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD have accessible units?
No, 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD does not have accessible units.
Does 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 E MOUNTAIN VIEW RD does not have units with air conditioning.

