All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 5112 N 34TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5112 N 34TH Place
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM

5112 N 34TH Place

5112 North 34th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Camelback Corridor
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5112 North 34th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camelback Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Biltmore- Spectacular!! Just completed $80,000 renovation with gorgeous upgrades. Bright and welcoming kitchen boasts Thermador double ovens, induction cooktop, and stainless-steel Dacor refrigerator. Grand staircase, Limestone gas fireplace, The works! Private master suite downstairs. Three upstairs en suite bedrooms, plus guest casita with it's own separate entrance! Second- story balcony offers the perfect spot for weekend brunches, sunset viewing and soaking up your Arizona lifestyle.Decorator touches, marble accents and luxurious features too numerous to list. You must see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 N 34TH Place have any available units?
5112 N 34TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 N 34TH Place have?
Some of 5112 N 34TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 N 34TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
5112 N 34TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 N 34TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 5112 N 34TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5112 N 34TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 5112 N 34TH Place offers parking.
Does 5112 N 34TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 N 34TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 N 34TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 5112 N 34TH Place has a pool.
Does 5112 N 34TH Place have accessible units?
No, 5112 N 34TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 N 34TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 N 34TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College