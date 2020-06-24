5112 N 34TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Biltmore- Spectacular!! Just completed $80,000 renovation with gorgeous upgrades. Bright and welcoming kitchen boasts Thermador double ovens, induction cooktop, and stainless-steel Dacor refrigerator. Grand staircase, Limestone gas fireplace, The works! Private master suite downstairs. Three upstairs en suite bedrooms, plus guest casita with it's own separate entrance! Second- story balcony offers the perfect spot for weekend brunches, sunset viewing and soaking up your Arizona lifestyle.Decorator touches, marble accents and luxurious features too numerous to list. You must see it!