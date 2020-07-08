509 E AMES Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Urban living in the heart of the Roosevelt Arts District. Talk about location! Main floor living area in this beautiful home is dedicated to a masterfully done, open kitchen and living room with a balcony for that indoor/outdoor living and entertaining lifestyle. On the third floor, you will find your two guest bedrooms, one being en-suite. The master suite encompasses the entire top floor of your new home. Sit for hours on the huge balcony and enjoy watching the sun fade into the west and the city come to life. To complete your ideal living space, there is a two car tandem garage. Currently used as a one car and a climate controlled room for either your study or gym. Fine dining, games, concerts and all that Downtown Phoenix has to offer are within minutes of this amazing home! Easy freeway access to I-10. This is urban living at its finest. Click on the virtual tour or Call for your private showing today.