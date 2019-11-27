All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 4 2020

5050 E PARADISE Lane

5050 East Paradise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5050 East Paradise Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great area, great schools! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with pool has so much space! Large formal entry, living/dining, big island kitchen with breakfast room, newer KitchenAid appliances and a large family room! 4 bedrooms and 2 baths on the east side. Hall bath has 2 sinks. One bedroom set up as office. The master is huge! Nice pool and long covered patio in the backyard. Oversized 3 car garage with lots of storage cabinets plus attic storage and epoxy floor! Soaring ceilings in this house! There is no carpet in this home. Ceiling fans everywhere. Tough to find a rental so nice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 E PARADISE Lane have any available units?
5050 E PARADISE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5050 E PARADISE Lane have?
Some of 5050 E PARADISE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 E PARADISE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5050 E PARADISE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 E PARADISE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5050 E PARADISE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5050 E PARADISE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5050 E PARADISE Lane offers parking.
Does 5050 E PARADISE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 E PARADISE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 E PARADISE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5050 E PARADISE Lane has a pool.
Does 5050 E PARADISE Lane have accessible units?
No, 5050 E PARADISE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 E PARADISE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5050 E PARADISE Lane has units with dishwashers.

