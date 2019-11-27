5050 E PARADISE Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great area, great schools! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with pool has so much space! Large formal entry, living/dining, big island kitchen with breakfast room, newer KitchenAid appliances and a large family room! 4 bedrooms and 2 baths on the east side. Hall bath has 2 sinks. One bedroom set up as office. The master is huge! Nice pool and long covered patio in the backyard. Oversized 3 car garage with lots of storage cabinets plus attic storage and epoxy floor! Soaring ceilings in this house! There is no carpet in this home. Ceiling fans everywhere. Tough to find a rental so nice!