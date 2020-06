Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Ahwatukee Home right off the I-10 near Warner Rd. Covered back patio, granite countertops, stainless range, and stained glass window in stairwell are all featured! Low-maintenance yard, washer and dryer are available in garage if needed. Tile downstairs and neutral carpet upstairs. This house is secure and move-in ready! Included HOA takes care of front yard landscaping and community pool maintenance.