4632 W. Magdalena Ln
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

4632 W. Magdalena Ln

4632 West Magdalena Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4632 West Magdalena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cheatham Farms

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Magdalena - Clean property with an open floor plan. Close to shopping and located just one block north of elementary school. Fully landscaped backyard with grass. Custom window blinds. Nice accents throughout the house. This is the rental property you have been looking for, but never found. This is it! Available September 15, 2019.

Move in costs include: first months rent $1,450; Security Deposit $1,450, Admin Fee $250; plus applicable city taxes.

To schedule a showing, please visit: https://showmojo.com/l/c4347c202c

(RLNE5115264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4632 W. Magdalena Ln have any available units?
4632 W. Magdalena Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4632 W. Magdalena Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4632 W. Magdalena Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4632 W. Magdalena Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4632 W. Magdalena Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4632 W. Magdalena Ln offer parking?
No, 4632 W. Magdalena Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4632 W. Magdalena Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4632 W. Magdalena Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4632 W. Magdalena Ln have a pool?
No, 4632 W. Magdalena Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4632 W. Magdalena Ln have accessible units?
No, 4632 W. Magdalena Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4632 W. Magdalena Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4632 W. Magdalena Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4632 W. Magdalena Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4632 W. Magdalena Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
