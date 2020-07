Amenities

Nice single level 3bedrooms/2 baths, 2 car garage and pool located in the heart of Ahwatukee.This home offer a good size of kitchen that opens to the family room with fireplace. great size of master with on suite bathroom with separated shower and tub. Great size of yard with pool and grass. pool sevice is included with rent.