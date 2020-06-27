All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4616 E Saint John Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4616 E Saint John Rd
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

4616 E Saint John Rd

4616 East Saint John Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4616 East Saint John Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 2 STORY, 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM IN NE PHOENIX *** - This home is a 2 story with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1880 square feet and is located in NE Phoenix. The interior features a living room, great room with a fireplace, kitchen with a breakfast bar, loft, master bedroom with a large walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, carpet and tile flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener and cabinets, patio, desert landscaping in the front yard and grass landscaping in the back yard.

Cross Streets: Tatum Blvd & Union Hills Dr
Directions: South on Tatum Rd from Union Hills, West on Grovers, South on 46th St, East on St John Rd to the home on the Left

(RLNE5021840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 E Saint John Rd have any available units?
4616 E Saint John Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4616 E Saint John Rd have?
Some of 4616 E Saint John Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 E Saint John Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4616 E Saint John Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 E Saint John Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4616 E Saint John Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4616 E Saint John Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4616 E Saint John Rd offers parking.
Does 4616 E Saint John Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 E Saint John Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 E Saint John Rd have a pool?
No, 4616 E Saint John Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4616 E Saint John Rd have accessible units?
No, 4616 E Saint John Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 E Saint John Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4616 E Saint John Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College