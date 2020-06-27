4616 E Saint John Rd

Amenities

*** 2 STORY, 3 BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHROOM IN NE PHOENIX *** - This home is a 2 story with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1880 square feet and is located in NE Phoenix. The interior features a living room, great room with a fireplace, kitchen with a breakfast bar, loft, master bedroom with a large walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, carpet and tile flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener and cabinets, patio, desert landscaping in the front yard and grass landscaping in the back yard.



Cross Streets: Tatum Blvd & Union Hills Dr

Directions: South on Tatum Rd from Union Hills, West on Grovers, South on 46th St, East on St John Rd to the home on the Left



(RLNE5021840)