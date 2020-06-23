All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4609 East Walter Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4609 East Walter Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4609 East Walter Way

4609 E Walter Wy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4609 E Walter Wy, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GATE CODE : 17156

3D Tour!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aSSL4wrmgES

Spacious home on a premium lot in the gated community of prestigious Sanctuary at Desert Ridge. Builder upgrades throughout this elegant residence make this home unique. Upgrades include granite counters, cabinetry, lighting, ceiling fans, appliances, etc. Quality features include vinyl low-e windows, 4 zone HVAC, a hi-tech TAEX pest control system and 10ft ceilings down, 9ft up. Owner has added window treatments, water softener, fans and R/O system. Master upstairs plus three bedrooms (one is an en-suite). The premium lot is adjacent to the community center/pool and is easy access to the community park and playground. Outstanding, like new condition inside and out. This one won't last long at this price!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 East Walter Way have any available units?
4609 East Walter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 East Walter Way have?
Some of 4609 East Walter Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 East Walter Way currently offering any rent specials?
4609 East Walter Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 East Walter Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4609 East Walter Way is pet friendly.
Does 4609 East Walter Way offer parking?
No, 4609 East Walter Way does not offer parking.
Does 4609 East Walter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 East Walter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 East Walter Way have a pool?
Yes, 4609 East Walter Way has a pool.
Does 4609 East Walter Way have accessible units?
No, 4609 East Walter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 East Walter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 East Walter Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College