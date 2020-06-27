4545 N 42ND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gated Hacienda Estates- Fabulous 3 bed/ 3 bath PLUS a loft with TWO MASTER SUITES one downstairs and one upstairs. *AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY* Property sides common grounds and has a gate that opens up to grass, perfect for pets. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, and granite counter tops. Light bright and open. Upstairs master has private balcony, HUGE master closet, dual vanities, and tub to relax. Just mins to all the Arcadia hot spots, Camelback mountain views and the park is just right around the corner!