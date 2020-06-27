All apartments in Phoenix
4545 N 42ND Street
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:18 PM

4545 N 42ND Street

4545 North 42nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4545 North 42nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gated Hacienda Estates- Fabulous 3 bed/ 3 bath PLUS a loft with TWO MASTER SUITES one downstairs and one upstairs. *AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY* Property sides common grounds and has a gate that opens up to grass, perfect for pets. Hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, and granite counter tops. Light bright and open. Upstairs master has private balcony, HUGE master closet, dual vanities, and tub to relax. Just mins to all the Arcadia hot spots, Camelback mountain views and the park is just right around the corner!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 N 42ND Street have any available units?
4545 N 42ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 N 42ND Street have?
Some of 4545 N 42ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 N 42ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
4545 N 42ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 N 42ND Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4545 N 42ND Street is pet friendly.
Does 4545 N 42ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 4545 N 42ND Street offers parking.
Does 4545 N 42ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 N 42ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 N 42ND Street have a pool?
No, 4545 N 42ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 4545 N 42ND Street have accessible units?
No, 4545 N 42ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 N 42ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4545 N 42ND Street has units with dishwashers.
