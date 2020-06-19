All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4529 East Vista Bonita Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4529 East Vista Bonita Drive

4529 East Vista Bonita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4529 East Vista Bonita Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4 Bed + Den + Bonus Room + 3 Bath located in Sanctuary at Desert Ridge - Welcome to Sanctuary at Desert Ridge - a gated master-planned community full of playgrounds, ramadas with picnic tables, BBQs, sidewalks & trails. Clubhouse is approximately 3,600 SF & features a multi-purpose room with kitchen, gym, pool & more! Located at the end of a cul de sac and next to the greenbelt w/ spectacular sunset views, this gorgeous home features 4 bedrooms + downstairs den + bonus room, 3.5 bathroom, a spacious great room floor plan that will sweep you off your fee and a tandem 3 car garage. Highly upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops, kitchen island with breakfast bar, espresso cabinets, GE Appliances w/ Gas Cooktop & HUGE Walk-In Pantry. Master Suite features separate tub and shower, double sinks & an amazing walk in closet. Upstairs bonus room has a covered balcony with majestic mountain views. Backyard features private courtyard area off side of home as well as covered back patio and low maintenance landscape w/ view fencing to greenbelt/park area.

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE4471452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive have any available units?
4529 East Vista Bonita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive have?
Some of 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4529 East Vista Bonita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive offers parking.
Does 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive has a pool.
Does 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive have accessible units?
No, 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4529 East Vista Bonita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College