4490 E Belleview Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pool

Great townhouse in central location for lease. Travel quickly to Scottsdale, Tempe, up the 51 or down southeast to Chandler/Ahwatukee area. 3 bed/2.5 bath, upstairs/downstairs, NEW REMODEL! NEW FLOORING, PAINT, COUNTER TOPS, CABINETS, TOILETS, EVERYTHING! Side by side washer/dryer hook-up, dishwasher, walk-in closet, flagstone patio with cover, water/sewer/trash INCLUDED in rent. MUST SEE!!! CALL TODAY FOR MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! TENANTS TO VERIFY ALL FACTS AND FIGURES. $50 additional deposit for pool key.