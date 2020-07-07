All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 2 2020 at 6:46 AM

4490 E Belleview Street

4490 East Belleview Street · No Longer Available
Location

4490 East Belleview Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Great townhouse in central location for lease. Travel quickly to Scottsdale, Tempe, up the 51 or down southeast to Chandler/Ahwatukee area. 3 bed/2.5 bath, upstairs/downstairs, NEW REMODEL! NEW FLOORING, PAINT, COUNTER TOPS, CABINETS, TOILETS, EVERYTHING! Side by side washer/dryer hook-up, dishwasher, walk-in closet, flagstone patio with cover, water/sewer/trash INCLUDED in rent. MUST SEE!!! CALL TODAY FOR MOVE IN SPECIAL!!! TENANTS TO VERIFY ALL FACTS AND FIGURES. $50 additional deposit for pool key.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4490 E Belleview Street have any available units?
4490 E Belleview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4490 E Belleview Street have?
Some of 4490 E Belleview Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4490 E Belleview Street currently offering any rent specials?
4490 E Belleview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4490 E Belleview Street pet-friendly?
No, 4490 E Belleview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4490 E Belleview Street offer parking?
No, 4490 E Belleview Street does not offer parking.
Does 4490 E Belleview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4490 E Belleview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4490 E Belleview Street have a pool?
Yes, 4490 E Belleview Street has a pool.
Does 4490 E Belleview Street have accessible units?
No, 4490 E Belleview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4490 E Belleview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4490 E Belleview Street has units with dishwashers.

