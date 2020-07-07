All apartments in Phoenix
4431 N 36TH Place
4431 N 36TH Place

4431 North 36th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4431 North 36th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Vacant and Easy to Show. If you're looking for a home that perfectly combines cottage style with charm and great taste, your search may have just ended. This home is exceptional. It's beautifully understated, loaded with impressive design, comfortable, yet custom, and big enough for large scale entertaining, yet perfect for intimate gatherings. The island kitchen is gorgeous, the living room is impressive, and all of the bedrooms and bathrooms ooze with personality. Indoor and outdoor fireplaces, exposed brick, custom millwork and attractive accent lighting are just a few of the captivating features, and the outstanding curb appeal is highlighted by a lovely courtyard entry, exposed brick and the quintessential white picket fence. The builder of this special residence instinctively understood coupling high style, quality workmanship and extreme comfort, and to top it off, it's in a perfect neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 N 36TH Place have any available units?
4431 N 36TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4431 N 36TH Place have?
Some of 4431 N 36TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 N 36TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
4431 N 36TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 N 36TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 4431 N 36TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4431 N 36TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 4431 N 36TH Place offers parking.
Does 4431 N 36TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 N 36TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 N 36TH Place have a pool?
No, 4431 N 36TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 4431 N 36TH Place have accessible units?
No, 4431 N 36TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 N 36TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4431 N 36TH Place has units with dishwashers.

