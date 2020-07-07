4431 N 36TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking

Vacant and Easy to Show. If you're looking for a home that perfectly combines cottage style with charm and great taste, your search may have just ended. This home is exceptional. It's beautifully understated, loaded with impressive design, comfortable, yet custom, and big enough for large scale entertaining, yet perfect for intimate gatherings. The island kitchen is gorgeous, the living room is impressive, and all of the bedrooms and bathrooms ooze with personality. Indoor and outdoor fireplaces, exposed brick, custom millwork and attractive accent lighting are just a few of the captivating features, and the outstanding curb appeal is highlighted by a lovely courtyard entry, exposed brick and the quintessential white picket fence. The builder of this special residence instinctively understood coupling high style, quality workmanship and extreme comfort, and to top it off, it's in a perfect neighborhood!