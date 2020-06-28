4419 E REDWOOD Lane

Amenities

Now vacant and available. Gorgeous rental home in Ahwatukee Newer Foothills Paseo subdivision house built in 2001. 2225 square foot, single story, 4 bedroom (3 bedroom + Den), 2 bath. Rent includes HOA. Tropical backyard w/ pool & waterfall. Vaulted ceilings. Desirable Split Master bedroom floor plan. Upgraded kitchen w/ Island & plenty of cabinet space, open to a very spacious Family Room. Separate formal and living areas. Newer Neutral decorator paint and carpet, 16' tile and laminate. Newer Ceiling fans throughout the house. North facing lot on a quiet street. Excellent Kyrene, Charter and Private schools. Easy access to I-10, 202, 60 and 101.