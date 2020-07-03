All apartments in Phoenix
4413 E Hiddenview Drive

4413 East Hidden View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4413 East Hidden View Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
4413 E Hiddenview Drive Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Ahwatukee Home! - Strategically located in a community bordering Ahwatukee with community pool & spa, this home features a downstairs master suite with 3 more rooms upstairs. The nice floor plan is a great room concept and features a fireplace, high ceilings, laminate flooring and arcadia door leading to the private rear yard. The kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar, and appliances. The home includes washer and dryer. This home is situated in an excellent location with easy access to shopping and freeways like I-10 and Loop 202. Minutes away from Chandler Regional Hospital, ASU, and INTEL! Available May 1st.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2197520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 E Hiddenview Drive have any available units?
4413 E Hiddenview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 E Hiddenview Drive have?
Some of 4413 E Hiddenview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 E Hiddenview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4413 E Hiddenview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 E Hiddenview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4413 E Hiddenview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4413 E Hiddenview Drive offer parking?
No, 4413 E Hiddenview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4413 E Hiddenview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4413 E Hiddenview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 E Hiddenview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4413 E Hiddenview Drive has a pool.
Does 4413 E Hiddenview Drive have accessible units?
No, 4413 E Hiddenview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 E Hiddenview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 E Hiddenview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

