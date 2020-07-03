Amenities

4413 E Hiddenview Drive Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Ahwatukee Home! - Strategically located in a community bordering Ahwatukee with community pool & spa, this home features a downstairs master suite with 3 more rooms upstairs. The nice floor plan is a great room concept and features a fireplace, high ceilings, laminate flooring and arcadia door leading to the private rear yard. The kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar, and appliances. The home includes washer and dryer. This home is situated in an excellent location with easy access to shopping and freeways like I-10 and Loop 202. Minutes away from Chandler Regional Hospital, ASU, and INTEL! Available May 1st.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2197520)