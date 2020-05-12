4410 E NORTH Lane

Amenities
Fully furnished executive home on large lot. One of the centerpieces of the highly desired subdivision of Paradise Valley Foothills.Whether you want solitude, to host a dinner party, or to entertain a large group, this home will suit all of your needs.Unique, custom-made, one of a kind with a beautiful front entrance that features a winding spiral staircase which leads to a private loft with walk out balcony.Spacious master bedroom with custom designed bathroom and his/hers walk in closets,whirlpool jet tub and granite counter tops.3 car garage and motorized RV gate perfect for any car lover.Tons of backyard space for activities and a beautiful pool for relaxation, including a water feature and hot tub hook up. Over half an ACRE lot. Great schools. Must see in person!