4410 E NORTH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Fully furnished executive home on large lot. One of the centerpieces of the highly desired subdivision of Paradise Valley Foothills.Whether you want solitude, to host a dinner party, or to entertain a large group, this home will suit all of your needs.Unique, custom-made, one of a kind with a beautiful front entrance that features a winding spiral staircase which leads to a private loft with walk out balcony.Spacious master bedroom with custom designed bathroom and his/hers walk in closets,whirlpool jet tub and granite counter tops.3 car garage and motorized RV gate perfect for any car lover.Tons of backyard space for activities and a beautiful pool for relaxation, including a water feature and hot tub hook up. Over half an ACRE lot. Great schools. Must see in person!