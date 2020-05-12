All apartments in Phoenix
4410 E NORTH Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4410 E NORTH Lane

4410 East North Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4410 East North Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fully furnished executive home on large lot. One of the centerpieces of the highly desired subdivision of Paradise Valley Foothills.Whether you want solitude, to host a dinner party, or to entertain a large group, this home will suit all of your needs.Unique, custom-made, one of a kind with a beautiful front entrance that features a winding spiral staircase which leads to a private loft with walk out balcony.Spacious master bedroom with custom designed bathroom and his/hers walk in closets,whirlpool jet tub and granite counter tops.3 car garage and motorized RV gate perfect for any car lover.Tons of backyard space for activities and a beautiful pool for relaxation, including a water feature and hot tub hook up. Over half an ACRE lot. Great schools. Must see in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 E NORTH Lane have any available units?
4410 E NORTH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 E NORTH Lane have?
Some of 4410 E NORTH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 E NORTH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4410 E NORTH Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 E NORTH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4410 E NORTH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4410 E NORTH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4410 E NORTH Lane does offer parking.
Does 4410 E NORTH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 E NORTH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 E NORTH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4410 E NORTH Lane has a pool.
Does 4410 E NORTH Lane have accessible units?
No, 4410 E NORTH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 E NORTH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 E NORTH Lane has units with dishwashers.
