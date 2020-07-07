4360 E. Renee Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful property in gated community of Tatum Village near Tatum Blvd & Union Hills Dr in Northeast Phoenix. This popular community features a resort style pool, community park with basketball courts, and a ramada with BBQ's perfect for entertaining. Home has great curb appeal with a covered front porch and low maintenance landscaping. Inside you'll find an open great-room floor-plan with tile flooring, custom paint, & an upgraded kitchen with pantry, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features a nook area perfect for a desk & 3 large bedrooms including the mater suite with a private bathroom & walk-in closet. Private backyard with pavers and turf grass leads to the 2-car garage alley parking. You won't want to miss this home, so contact us today!!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.