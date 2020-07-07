All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4360 E. Renee Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4360 E. Renee Dr.
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:44 AM

4360 E. Renee Dr.

4360 East Renee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4360 East Renee Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful property in gated community of Tatum Village near Tatum Blvd & Union Hills Dr in Northeast Phoenix. This popular community features a resort style pool, community park with basketball courts, and a ramada with BBQ's perfect for entertaining. Home has great curb appeal with a covered front porch and low maintenance landscaping. Inside you'll find an open great-room floor-plan with tile flooring, custom paint, & an upgraded kitchen with pantry, granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features a nook area perfect for a desk & 3 large bedrooms including the mater suite with a private bathroom & walk-in closet. Private backyard with pavers and turf grass leads to the 2-car garage alley parking. You won't want to miss this home, so contact us today!!
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 E. Renee Dr. have any available units?
4360 E. Renee Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4360 E. Renee Dr. have?
Some of 4360 E. Renee Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 E. Renee Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4360 E. Renee Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 E. Renee Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4360 E. Renee Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4360 E. Renee Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4360 E. Renee Dr. offers parking.
Does 4360 E. Renee Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4360 E. Renee Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 E. Renee Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4360 E. Renee Dr. has a pool.
Does 4360 E. Renee Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4360 E. Renee Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 E. Renee Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4360 E. Renee Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Avalon Hills
3535 W Tierra Buena Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College