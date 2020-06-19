All apartments in Phoenix
4319 West Maldonado Road
4319 West Maldonado Road

4319 West Maldonado Road · No Longer Available
Location

4319 West Maldonado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Rogers Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Great floor plan! Recently painted in neutral tone, light and bright 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with custom wooden blinds throughout, spacious living room/dining room and master bedroom. Newer black appliances, beautiful cabinetry with lots of storage.Nice back yard, covered patio, 2 car garage and a security system.
NO showings available at this time.
Total monthly rent payment including city sales tax and monthly administration fee is $1245.60.
Submit your application online at rpmprivatewealthaz.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 West Maldonado Road have any available units?
4319 West Maldonado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4319 West Maldonado Road currently offering any rent specials?
4319 West Maldonado Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 West Maldonado Road pet-friendly?
No, 4319 West Maldonado Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4319 West Maldonado Road offer parking?
Yes, 4319 West Maldonado Road does offer parking.
Does 4319 West Maldonado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 West Maldonado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 West Maldonado Road have a pool?
No, 4319 West Maldonado Road does not have a pool.
Does 4319 West Maldonado Road have accessible units?
No, 4319 West Maldonado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 West Maldonado Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4319 West Maldonado Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4319 West Maldonado Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4319 West Maldonado Road does not have units with air conditioning.
