4310 W MARY Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

A MUST SEE!! Stop by today. Located in the beautifully kept neighborhood that is part of the Bellaire HOA. Near Loop 101, I-17, Bell Rd Shopping, Thunderbird Mtn Park, Midwestern University, Thunderbird International Business School, and ASU West. This home is Model Perfect and Move-In Ready! Small list of all the features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, Newer paint, 20'' tile, gourmet kitchen, slab granite counter tops with back splash in the kitchen & baths, new upgraded Stainless Steel appliances w/ satin nickel finish premium fixtures throughout, remote fans, low maintenance landscaping in front with watering system front and back, Covered Patio, extra storage sheds, RV gate. Enjoy golf, the community pool & all that Bellair has to offer.