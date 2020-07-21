All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:46 AM

4310 W MARY Circle

4310 West Mary Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4310 West Mary Circle, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Bellair

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A MUST SEE!! Stop by today. Located in the beautifully kept neighborhood that is part of the Bellaire HOA. Near Loop 101, I-17, Bell Rd Shopping, Thunderbird Mtn Park, Midwestern University, Thunderbird International Business School, and ASU West. This home is Model Perfect and Move-In Ready! Small list of all the features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, Newer paint, 20'' tile, gourmet kitchen, slab granite counter tops with back splash in the kitchen & baths, new upgraded Stainless Steel appliances w/ satin nickel finish premium fixtures throughout, remote fans, low maintenance landscaping in front with watering system front and back, Covered Patio, extra storage sheds, RV gate. Enjoy golf, the community pool & all that Bellair has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 W MARY Circle have any available units?
4310 W MARY Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 W MARY Circle have?
Some of 4310 W MARY Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 W MARY Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4310 W MARY Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 W MARY Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4310 W MARY Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4310 W MARY Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4310 W MARY Circle offers parking.
Does 4310 W MARY Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 W MARY Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 W MARY Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4310 W MARY Circle has a pool.
Does 4310 W MARY Circle have accessible units?
No, 4310 W MARY Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 W MARY Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 W MARY Circle has units with dishwashers.
