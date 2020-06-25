4307 East Vista Bonita Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Two-story 4 bedroom + 3 bath + loft in Desert View. Smart home technology built in. The kitchen will leave you speechless with stainless steel appliances, refinished cabinets, kitchen island with breakfast bar, quartz counter tops, walk-in pantry, tile back-splash and crown molding. Formal living & dining rooms. The upstairs has a fantastic master suite which includes spacious walk-in closet, bath with dual sinks, and cozy sitting room. Recessed lighting throughout the entire house. 3-car garage with built-in cabinets, desert front yard, and front porch. The amazing backyard retreat offers a covered patio and a sparkling salt water pool perfect for hot days! Pool service included. This home is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways! You simply cannot miss out on the incredible opportunity to live in this amazing home!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.