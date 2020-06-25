All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 5 2019 at 1:06 AM

4307 East Vista Bonita Drive

4307 East Vista Bonita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4307 East Vista Bonita Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Two-story 4 bedroom + 3 bath + loft in Desert View. Smart home technology built in. The kitchen will leave you speechless with stainless steel appliances, refinished cabinets, kitchen island with breakfast bar, quartz counter tops, walk-in pantry, tile back-splash and crown molding. Formal living & dining rooms. The upstairs has a fantastic master suite which includes spacious walk-in closet, bath with dual sinks, and cozy sitting room. Recessed lighting throughout the entire house. 3-car garage with built-in cabinets, desert front yard, and front porch. The amazing backyard retreat offers a covered patio and a sparkling salt water pool perfect for hot days! Pool service included. This home is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways! You simply cannot miss out on the incredible opportunity to live in this amazing home!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive have any available units?
4307 East Vista Bonita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive have?
Some of 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4307 East Vista Bonita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive offers parking.
Does 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive has a pool.
Does 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive have accessible units?
No, 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4307 East Vista Bonita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
