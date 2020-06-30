4216 N 113th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Located on a cul-de-sac lot in lovely Trailwood is where you'll find this great two story home featuring 3 bedrooms, upstairs loft, and 2.5 baths, & two car garage. Nice tile flooring in the main living areas, open great room floor plan with dining area, kitchen has breakfast bar and pantry. The upstairs feature a good sized loft area, laundry, large master bedroom with bath, two more bedrooms and full bath. To top it off is a fantastic covered patio area and yard to enjoy. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Offered through Property Frameworks-- Irina Noll, Broker. Contact listing agent, Lyn Hall, for a showing today at 602-739-3569 or lynhall@cox.net!!!