4201 W Sunnyside Ave.
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

4201 W Sunnyside Ave.

4201 West Sunnyside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4201 West Sunnyside Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Fairwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PHOENIX *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1346 square feet and is located in Phoenix. The interior features a living room, dining room, eat in kitchen with a breakfast bar, master bedroom with a walk in closet, window coverings throughout, carpet and ceramic tile flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and large back yard.

Cross Streets: 43rd Ave & Cactus
Directions: South on 43rd Ave, East on Altadena Ave, North on 42nd Dr which curves around to Sunnyside Ave to the house on the Right

(RLNE5177275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. have any available units?
4201 W Sunnyside Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. have?
Some of 4201 W Sunnyside Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4201 W Sunnyside Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. offers parking.
Does 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. have a pool?
No, 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 W Sunnyside Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

