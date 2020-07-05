Rent Calculator
4141 W ORCHID Lane
Last updated January 12 2020
1 of 4
4141 W ORCHID Lane
4141 West Orchid Lane
No Longer Available
4141 West Orchid Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
GREAT HOUSE FOR THE PRICE 3B2B HOME IN NICE QUITE COMMUNITY,SPLIT FLOOR PLAN MASTER ON ONE SIDE AND THE OTHER TWO BED ROOMS ARE ON THE OTHER SIDE.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 4141 W ORCHID Lane have any available units?
4141 W ORCHID Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4141 W ORCHID Lane have?
Some of 4141 W ORCHID Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 4141 W ORCHID Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4141 W ORCHID Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 W ORCHID Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4141 W ORCHID Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4141 W ORCHID Lane offer parking?
No, 4141 W ORCHID Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4141 W ORCHID Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4141 W ORCHID Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 W ORCHID Lane have a pool?
No, 4141 W ORCHID Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4141 W ORCHID Lane have accessible units?
No, 4141 W ORCHID Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 W ORCHID Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 W ORCHID Lane has units with dishwashers.
