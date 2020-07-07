4137 E. Morrow Dr.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/16d71950bd ----

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with over 2,000 square feet of living space nestled in the warm community of Paradise Valley Landings subdivision. This home offers comfort, privacy and luxury with its many upgrades. The open floor plan boasts wood floors throughout including the formal dining room, living room and family room all 3bedrooms!! The open kitchen offers a fresh look with its granite countertops, updated lighting and cabinets. The master bathroom suite is fully remodeled including an all enclosed glass and all tile shower, dual sink granite vanity and tiled step-up garden style bathtub. Other upgrades and personal touches include wood shutter window coverings, ceiling fans, lighting and hardware throughout. Double gate, Corner CuldeSac lot with Grass Backyard!



Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for 1st adult and $10 for each additional adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.