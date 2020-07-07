All apartments in Phoenix
4137 E. Morrow Dr.

4137 East Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4137 East Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/16d71950bd ----
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with over 2,000 square feet of living space nestled in the warm community of Paradise Valley Landings subdivision. This home offers comfort, privacy and luxury with its many upgrades. The open floor plan boasts wood floors throughout including the formal dining room, living room and family room all 3bedrooms!! The open kitchen offers a fresh look with its granite countertops, updated lighting and cabinets. The master bathroom suite is fully remodeled including an all enclosed glass and all tile shower, dual sink granite vanity and tiled step-up garden style bathtub. Other upgrades and personal touches include wood shutter window coverings, ceiling fans, lighting and hardware throughout. Double gate, Corner CuldeSac lot with Grass Backyard!

Schedule a showing today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com
Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for 1st adult and $10 for each additional adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 E. Morrow Dr. have any available units?
4137 E. Morrow Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 E. Morrow Dr. have?
Some of 4137 E. Morrow Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 E. Morrow Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4137 E. Morrow Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 E. Morrow Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 4137 E. Morrow Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4137 E. Morrow Dr. offer parking?
No, 4137 E. Morrow Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4137 E. Morrow Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4137 E. Morrow Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 E. Morrow Dr. have a pool?
No, 4137 E. Morrow Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4137 E. Morrow Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4137 E. Morrow Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 E. Morrow Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4137 E. Morrow Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

