4127 N 109TH Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace carpet

SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATHROOM BLOCK HOME IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. GREAT ROOM HAS VAULTED CEILINGS AND A BREAKFAST NOOK WITH BAY WINDOWS AND SEAT/STORAGE. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT WITH NEW CARPET IN ALL 4 BEDROOMS AND CLOSETS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS WALK-IN CLOSET. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT HOME. WALK-IN PANTRY OFF KITCHEN, INSIDE LAUNDRY, 2 CAR GARAGE (WITH EXTENSION), BUILT-IN CABINETS AND DEEP FREEZER LOCATED IN GARAGE (CAN BE REMOVED BY OWNER IF DESIRED). REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. PROPERTY LOCATED CLOSE TO FREEWAYS I-101 AND I-10, AND SHOPPING.