Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Vaulted ceilings. Kitchen with breakfast room with bay window. Living & Family room. Upstairs master room with walk in closet. Master bath with duel sinks and plenty of space. Covered patio area. 2 car garage. Walking distance to community pool. Front landscaping is provided by HOA. Conviently located to I10 freeway. Shopping, restraunt within one mile. HURRY THIS WILL GO FAST!