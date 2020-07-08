All apartments in Phoenix
4117 W Alta Vista Road #B

4117 West Alta Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

4117 West Alta Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

w/d hookup
all utils included
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 Bed 2 Bath House All Utilities Included Section 8 Approved Call RYAN 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: LAS CASAS GRANDES

All Utilities Included Remodeled House 2 bed 2 bath, Beautiful Tile flooring throughout, Recently painted, washer & Dryer hook ups, Property will have Refrigerator and stove installed.Large Yard.

Cross Streets: 43 RD AVE. / SOUTHERN Directions: S. ON 43 TO ALTA VISTA , THEN E. TO PROPERTY

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5407758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B have any available units?
4117 W Alta Vista Road #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B have?
Some of 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B's amenities include w/d hookup, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B currently offering any rent specials?
4117 W Alta Vista Road #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B pet-friendly?
No, 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B offer parking?
No, 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B does not offer parking.
Does 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B have a pool?
No, 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B does not have a pool.
Does 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B have accessible units?
No, 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4117 W Alta Vista Road #B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
