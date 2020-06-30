4111 E Roma Ave

Amenities

Brand new Scottsdale renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully furnished home, with private pool! Quiet side street location just minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, downtown Phoenix and hundreds of local attractions! New open kitchen, large master suite, private pool, outdoor furniture with custom wall treatments and decor. Also includes in-home washer/dryer, linens, towels, dishware, pots and pans, coffee maker, blender, toaster, silverware, basic household items and more! Dogs under 30 pounds ok with deposit. AVAILABLE APRIL 2020. Monthly rent varies month by month: April: $4,750 May: $4,000 Jun: $2,500 Jul: $2,500 Aug: $2,500 Sep: $3,250 Oct: $3,500. Utilities not included. Apply today!

