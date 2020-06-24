All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

4105 E. Cortez St.

4105 East Cortez Street · No Longer Available
Location

4105 East Cortez Street, Phoenix, AZ 85028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
WOW! This property is IMMACULATE! Experience resort living in this bright and spacious 2 bed/2 bath + office/den patio home in the highly sought after golf course subdivision, The Springs at Hidden Lakes. This quiet 24-hour guard gated community is just two minutes from the Phoenix Preserve(miles of beautiful hiking and walking), 15 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and downtown Phoenix as well as in close proximity to shopping and dining (Paradise Valley Mall, Trader Joes, Whole Foods and numerous restaurants). The pool, spa and lighted tennis courts are a short walk from your front door, as is Stonecreek Golf Course, which winds through this tree-lined gorgeous community. The home has been beautifully updated with hardwood floors, tile and bronze fixtures throughout the home. Enjoy the fireplace and more! Gorgeous designer interior paint, stainless appliances, updated cabinets and countertops! Vaulted ceilings, and much more! Too many upgrades to list! This one won't last long at this price!

Call Matthew Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email msmith@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,368.75, Available 9/24/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 E. Cortez St. have any available units?
4105 E. Cortez St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 E. Cortez St. have?
Some of 4105 E. Cortez St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 E. Cortez St. currently offering any rent specials?
4105 E. Cortez St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 E. Cortez St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 E. Cortez St. is pet friendly.
Does 4105 E. Cortez St. offer parking?
No, 4105 E. Cortez St. does not offer parking.
Does 4105 E. Cortez St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 E. Cortez St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 E. Cortez St. have a pool?
Yes, 4105 E. Cortez St. has a pool.
Does 4105 E. Cortez St. have accessible units?
No, 4105 E. Cortez St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 E. Cortez St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 E. Cortez St. does not have units with dishwashers.
