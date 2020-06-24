4105 E. Cortez St.

Amenities

WOW! This property is IMMACULATE! Experience resort living in this bright and spacious 2 bed/2 bath + office/den patio home in the highly sought after golf course subdivision, The Springs at Hidden Lakes. This quiet 24-hour guard gated community is just two minutes from the Phoenix Preserve(miles of beautiful hiking and walking), 15 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and downtown Phoenix as well as in close proximity to shopping and dining (Paradise Valley Mall, Trader Joes, Whole Foods and numerous restaurants). The pool, spa and lighted tennis courts are a short walk from your front door, as is Stonecreek Golf Course, which winds through this tree-lined gorgeous community. The home has been beautifully updated with hardwood floors, tile and bronze fixtures throughout the home. Enjoy the fireplace and more! Gorgeous designer interior paint, stainless appliances, updated cabinets and countertops! Vaulted ceilings, and much more! Too many upgrades to list! This one won't last long at this price!



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,368.75, Available 9/24/19

