4104 West Mesquite Lane
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

4104 West Mesquite Lane

4104 West Mesquite Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4104 West Mesquite Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This three bedroom one bath townhouse has just been remolded with new ceramic tile and carpet, new paint, new blinds throughout, new ceiling fans in all three bedrooms and new light fixtures. Brand new kitchen with new stainless appliances and quartz countertop. Bathroom has brand new vanity and toilet. Location just a mile west of Grand Canyon University in Villas West. Tenant pays SRP and water. W/D hookups only.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one month's rent. Sq footage per county records Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

