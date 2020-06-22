All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 41 East Myrtle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
41 East Myrtle Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:54 PM

41 East Myrtle Avenue

41 E Myrtle Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

41 E Myrtle Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Central Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bd,3 bath home has over 2300 sq ft of awesome living space. Bright and clean with wood flooring, cozy fireplace, gorgeous kitchen with all appliances, breakfast nook and large pantry, nice walk in closets, security system and much more to offer the selective renter. Covered patio with built in barbecue overlooks sparkling pool, inviting you family and friends to relax!! 2 space carport offers plenty of parking space. Pool service included and owner will consider a small pet. This is a great home waiting for you and wont last long!!

Call 480.267.6126 for more information. Visit www.rpmpin.com for application process.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 East Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
41 East Myrtle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 East Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 41 East Myrtle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 East Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
41 East Myrtle Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 East Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 East Myrtle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 41 East Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 41 East Myrtle Avenue does offer parking.
Does 41 East Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41 East Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 East Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 41 East Myrtle Avenue has a pool.
Does 41 East Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 41 East Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 41 East Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 41 East Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College