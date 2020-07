Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

**Solar Powered **4 bedroom, 3 full bath Tri-level home in Deer Valley School District, close to I-17, Norterra shopping and Hurricane Harbor water park. Family room and wood burning stone fireplace. 1 bedroom and bath downstairs. Master and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Wood floors throughout and the kitchen has granite. Master has dual sinks and his & her walk in closets. There is a large 3 car garage.***$200.00 of the security deposit is a non refundable administration fee.***