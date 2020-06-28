4016 East Willow Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Paradise Valley Oasis
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Corner Lot Home is located off of 40th Street and Thunderbird. With Desert Landscaping in the Front and Backyard, spacious lay out and tile throughout, you will not want to miss this North Phoenix Gem!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4016 E WILLOW Avenue have any available units?
4016 E WILLOW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 E WILLOW Avenue have?
Some of 4016 E WILLOW Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 E WILLOW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4016 E WILLOW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.