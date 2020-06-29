4009 E ROBIN Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Welcome Home! This home has been tastefully remodeled and meticulously maintained. A desirable split floor plan& high ceilings featuring split master with backyard access, 4 BD 3BA plus office!. Kitchen features white cabinets, quartz counters, large kitchen island , walk in pantry, built-in wine refrigerator , breakfast area and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is open to the family room w/stack stone fireplace w/exit to the covered patio. Entertainers backyard with pebble pool w/waterfall, BBQ, outdoor TV , grassy area and N/S facing lot. Conveniently located near upscale dining, golf courses, shopping, hiking trails. ...This home will check everything on your list.