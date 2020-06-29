All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4009 E ROBIN Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4009 E ROBIN Lane
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

4009 E ROBIN Lane

4009 East Robin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4009 East Robin Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome Home! This home has been tastefully remodeled and meticulously maintained. A desirable split floor plan& high ceilings featuring split master with backyard access, 4 BD 3BA plus office!. Kitchen features white cabinets, quartz counters, large kitchen island , walk in pantry, built-in wine refrigerator , breakfast area and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is open to the family room w/stack stone fireplace w/exit to the covered patio. Entertainers backyard with pebble pool w/waterfall, BBQ, outdoor TV , grassy area and N/S facing lot. Conveniently located near upscale dining, golf courses, shopping, hiking trails. ...This home will check everything on your list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 E ROBIN Lane have any available units?
4009 E ROBIN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 E ROBIN Lane have?
Some of 4009 E ROBIN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 E ROBIN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4009 E ROBIN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 E ROBIN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4009 E ROBIN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4009 E ROBIN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4009 E ROBIN Lane offers parking.
Does 4009 E ROBIN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4009 E ROBIN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 E ROBIN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4009 E ROBIN Lane has a pool.
Does 4009 E ROBIN Lane have accessible units?
No, 4009 E ROBIN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 E ROBIN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 E ROBIN Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Art on Highland
4626 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Circa Central Avenue
1505 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College