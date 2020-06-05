4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Unique Arcadia Home Rental!! - Nicely appointed three bedroom, two bath home with detached fourth bedroom and 3/4 bath is now available in a wonderful Arcadia location within walking distance of Postino, LGO and Ingo! North is right up the street and Hacienda Park is at the end of the block and down a half block. Amazingly energy efficient property with full solar panels for electric bills around $30/month on average year round! Full RV gated and covered parking space with water and electric hookup. Great room concept inside with wood floors and Arizona room plus full laundry room with washer and dryer. Large corner lot with two car garage plus parking for two cars inside the iron gate which encloses the front yard for maximum safety and security. There is even a rooftop deck for viewing the sunsets and Camelback Mountain! This one will not last at this price with all these great features! Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO score and three times monthly rent for gross monthly earnings. Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com and is $20 per adult. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. No co-signers please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4865925)