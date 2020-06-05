All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr

4002 East Patricia Jane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4002 East Patricia Jane Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unique Arcadia Home Rental!! - Nicely appointed three bedroom, two bath home with detached fourth bedroom and 3/4 bath is now available in a wonderful Arcadia location within walking distance of Postino, LGO and Ingo! North is right up the street and Hacienda Park is at the end of the block and down a half block. Amazingly energy efficient property with full solar panels for electric bills around $30/month on average year round! Full RV gated and covered parking space with water and electric hookup. Great room concept inside with wood floors and Arizona room plus full laundry room with washer and dryer. Large corner lot with two car garage plus parking for two cars inside the iron gate which encloses the front yard for maximum safety and security. There is even a rooftop deck for viewing the sunsets and Camelback Mountain! This one will not last at this price with all these great features! Applicants must have minimum 700 FICO score and three times monthly rent for gross monthly earnings. Application can be made at www.brokerypropmgmt.com and is $20 per adult. Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to City of Phoenix. No co-signers please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4865925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr have any available units?
4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr have?
Some of 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr offers parking.
Does 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr have a pool?
No, 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr have accessible units?
No, 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 E. Patricia Jane Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
