3985 E Cat Balue Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher cats allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

**PLEASE CALL TENANT TO SHOW** Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom (all upstairs), loft, 2.5 bath (2 full upstairs, 1/2 downstairs), 2 car garage, gated single family home located in highly desirable Fireside at Desert Ridge. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Lovely eat-in kitchen. Nice flow from kitchen to great room. Entire downstairs of home and upstairs bathrooms are tiled with nice 18'' tile. Incredible lifestyle living - 2 pools, spa, state of the art work-out facility, tennis, basketball and parks. Conveniently located close to Loop 101, SR 51, Desert Ridge Marketplace and City North.