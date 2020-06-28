All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3985 E Cat Balue Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3985 E Cat Balue Drive
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:55 PM

3985 E Cat Balue Drive

3985 E Cat Balue Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Desert Ridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3985 E Cat Balue Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
**PLEASE CALL TENANT TO SHOW** Absolutely beautiful 3 bedroom (all upstairs), loft, 2.5 bath (2 full upstairs, 1/2 downstairs), 2 car garage, gated single family home located in highly desirable Fireside at Desert Ridge. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Lovely eat-in kitchen. Nice flow from kitchen to great room. Entire downstairs of home and upstairs bathrooms are tiled with nice 18'' tile. Incredible lifestyle living - 2 pools, spa, state of the art work-out facility, tennis, basketball and parks. Conveniently located close to Loop 101, SR 51, Desert Ridge Marketplace and City North.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3985 E Cat Balue Drive have any available units?
3985 E Cat Balue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3985 E Cat Balue Drive have?
Some of 3985 E Cat Balue Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3985 E Cat Balue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3985 E Cat Balue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3985 E Cat Balue Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3985 E Cat Balue Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3985 E Cat Balue Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3985 E Cat Balue Drive offers parking.
Does 3985 E Cat Balue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3985 E Cat Balue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3985 E Cat Balue Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3985 E Cat Balue Drive has a pool.
Does 3985 E Cat Balue Drive have accessible units?
No, 3985 E Cat Balue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3985 E Cat Balue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3985 E Cat Balue Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College