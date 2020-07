Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Property available now until December 15th, 2020. MUST REMAIN FURNISHED! FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS, WEEKLY, MONTHLY...SET UP AS FULLY FURNISHED DOWN TO THE PLATES, SILVERWARE, AND TOWELS. LEASE RATE IS BASED ON SEASON AND LENGTH OF STAY.... WALK TO LA GRANDE ORANGE ARCADIA 4BD/2BA. $2500 PER MONTH BASED ON LEASE THROUGH DECEMBER 15TH, 2020.