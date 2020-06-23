3839 W LUPINE Avenue

Move In Ready! When entering the home you step into a spacious living room with a wonderful accent fireplace. Tile throughout the entire home and wood floor in the bedrooms. Kitchen is adjacent to the family room with a sliding door to the backyard. Backyard has fenced pool perfect for hosting friends and family during the summer months. Come see it today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
