3839 W LUPINE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3839 W LUPINE Avenue

3839 West Lupine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3839 West Lupine Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Move In Ready! When entering the home you step into a spacious living room with a wonderful accent fireplace. Tile throughout the entire home and wood floor in the bedrooms. Kitchen is adjacent to the family room with a sliding door to the backyard. Backyard has fenced pool perfect for hosting friends and family during the summer months. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3839 W LUPINE Avenue have any available units?
3839 W LUPINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3839 W LUPINE Avenue have?
Some of 3839 W LUPINE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3839 W LUPINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3839 W LUPINE Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3839 W LUPINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3839 W LUPINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3839 W LUPINE Avenue offer parking?
No, 3839 W LUPINE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3839 W LUPINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3839 W LUPINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3839 W LUPINE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3839 W LUPINE Avenue has a pool.
Does 3839 W LUPINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3839 W LUPINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3839 W LUPINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3839 W LUPINE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
