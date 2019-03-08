All apartments in Phoenix
3720 E. Earll Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3720 E. Earll Dr.

3720 E Earll Dr · (480) 838-3898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3720 E Earll Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrus Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3720 E. Earll Dr. · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2223 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 Bed, 4 Bath 2 Story Home Located in Arcadia Citrus Square - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JUNE 1, 2020

2,223 SqFt, 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 2 story home in popular Arcadia area, almost new - built in 2018, enjoy this beautiful light and open floor plan, with 4 large bedrooms (one of the bedrooms located downstairs) and loft with upstairs laundry room, nest thermostat - eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, quartz counters, gas range, lots of storage space and family room - low maintenance backyard with covered patio - north/south exposure corner lot - gracious living in the center of town with close proximity to 51 and 202, popular dining spots, entertainment & nearby shopping.

INCLUDES: Gas Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave and Washer/Dryer.

DIRECTIONS: THOMAS & 40TH ST: North on 40th Street to Earll Dr. West to the home on the NEC or 37th St. and Earll Drive

UTILITIES: SRP, City of Phoenix, SW Gas

SCHOOLS: Creighton Elementary, Monte Vista Elementary, Camelback High

Rent $2,850.00 + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax per month
$2,850.00 Security Deposit
+$750.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee
$25.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program per month
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty

(RLNE5834766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 E. Earll Dr. have any available units?
3720 E. Earll Dr. has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 E. Earll Dr. have?
Some of 3720 E. Earll Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 E. Earll Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3720 E. Earll Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 E. Earll Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3720 E. Earll Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3720 E. Earll Dr. offer parking?
No, 3720 E. Earll Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3720 E. Earll Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3720 E. Earll Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 E. Earll Dr. have a pool?
No, 3720 E. Earll Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3720 E. Earll Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3720 E. Earll Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 E. Earll Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 E. Earll Dr. has units with dishwashers.
