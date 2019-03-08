3720 E. Earll Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

4 Bed, 4 Bath 2 Story Home Located in Arcadia Citrus Square - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JUNE 1, 2020



2,223 SqFt, 4 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 2 story home in popular Arcadia area, almost new - built in 2018, enjoy this beautiful light and open floor plan, with 4 large bedrooms (one of the bedrooms located downstairs) and loft with upstairs laundry room, nest thermostat - eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, quartz counters, gas range, lots of storage space and family room - low maintenance backyard with covered patio - north/south exposure corner lot - gracious living in the center of town with close proximity to 51 and 202, popular dining spots, entertainment & nearby shopping.



INCLUDES: Gas Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Microwave and Washer/Dryer.



DIRECTIONS: THOMAS & 40TH ST: North on 40th Street to Earll Dr. West to the home on the NEC or 37th St. and Earll Drive



UTILITIES: SRP, City of Phoenix, SW Gas



SCHOOLS: Creighton Elementary, Monte Vista Elementary, Camelback High



Rent $2,850.00 + 2.3% Phoenix City Tax per month

$2,850.00 Security Deposit

+$750.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee

$25.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program per month

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty



