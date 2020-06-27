All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

3719 S 71st Ln

3719 South 71st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3719 South 71st Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Sienna Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bedroom 3 full bath home in Sienna Vista is available for immediate move-in. - 5 bedroom 3 full bath home in Sienna Vista is available for immediate move-in. Home features high ceilings, plenty of space, oversize garage, covered patio, tons of cabinet space, kitchen island, double sinks in master and guest bath, and all appliances included except washer/dryer. One bedroom and full bath downstairs with master and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs has brand new tile and brand new carpet upstairs. Home also features brand new paint. Home is conveniently located near shopping, schools, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Security deposit is equal to one months rent. This is a no pet property. Application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5131999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 S 71st Ln have any available units?
3719 S 71st Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3719 S 71st Ln have?
Some of 3719 S 71st Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 S 71st Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3719 S 71st Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 S 71st Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3719 S 71st Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3719 S 71st Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3719 S 71st Ln offers parking.
Does 3719 S 71st Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3719 S 71st Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 S 71st Ln have a pool?
No, 3719 S 71st Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3719 S 71st Ln have accessible units?
No, 3719 S 71st Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 S 71st Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 S 71st Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
