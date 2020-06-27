3719 S 71st Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

5 bedroom 3 full bath home in Sienna Vista is available for immediate move-in. - 5 bedroom 3 full bath home in Sienna Vista is available for immediate move-in. Home features high ceilings, plenty of space, oversize garage, covered patio, tons of cabinet space, kitchen island, double sinks in master and guest bath, and all appliances included except washer/dryer. One bedroom and full bath downstairs with master and 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs has brand new tile and brand new carpet upstairs. Home also features brand new paint. Home is conveniently located near shopping, schools, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Security deposit is equal to one months rent. This is a no pet property. Application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



