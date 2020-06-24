3650 N. 29th St.

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Arcadia/Biltmore Area!!! - This home is a gorgeous remodel. The home boasts some of the best materials - Travertine, granite, cherry wood cabinets, new fixtures, lights, ceiling fans, etc. The updates are all recent. There is a pool with water feature. A Large Kitchen opens to the family room. There is a wine closet, skylights and much, much more! Large lot, side entry 2 car garage. 4 bds/2.5 ba with an area for a small offiice. A small cluster of expensive homes and the street.
This is a must see. Pool service and landscaping included.
