Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3650 N. 29th St.

3650 North 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3650 North 29th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Arcadia/Biltmore Area!!! - This home is a gorgeous remodel. The home boasts some of the best materials - Travertine, granite, cherry wood cabinets, new fixtures, lights, ceiling fans, etc. The updates are all recent. There is a pool with water feature. A Large Kitchen opens to the family room. There is a wine closet, skylights and much, much more! Large lot, side entry 2 car garage. 4 bds/2.5 ba with an area for a small offiice. A small cluster of expensive homes and the street.
This is a must see. Pool service and landscaping included.
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE2698150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 N. 29th St. have any available units?
3650 N. 29th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3650 N. 29th St. have?
Some of 3650 N. 29th St.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 N. 29th St. currently offering any rent specials?
3650 N. 29th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 N. 29th St. pet-friendly?
No, 3650 N. 29th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3650 N. 29th St. offer parking?
Yes, 3650 N. 29th St. offers parking.
Does 3650 N. 29th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 N. 29th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 N. 29th St. have a pool?
Yes, 3650 N. 29th St. has a pool.
Does 3650 N. 29th St. have accessible units?
No, 3650 N. 29th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 N. 29th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 N. 29th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
