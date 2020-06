Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

BE in for the Holiday!! Beautiful 2 bed 1 bathroom apartment located in the Arcadia district . You will love this unit with New cabinet's,New appliances and New plank tile floors. The interior is finished with a modern neutral paint and fixtures. This beautiful unit wont last long. Community laundry room.There is a $60 Application fee. We check credit, criminal and eviction history we verify Residence and employment.